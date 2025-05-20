Jey Uso does a non-PG gesture mid-match on WWE RAW [WATCH]

Jey Uso is on a roll on WWE RAW as he continues his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, fans noticed that Uso was caught giving an action to Bron Breakker during their match, which seemed very non-PG.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, all hell broke loose when Jey Uso faced Bron Breakker. While the match ended in Uso's favor via disqualification, one fan noticed something off during the match. It's very common for wrestlers to give each other signals before doing a series of moves in the ring.

During their match, Jey Uso alerted Bron Breakker to kick out, but the move looked a bit non-PG. The signal was performed by Uso around Breakker's chest area, and fans noticed it quickly on X. The match ended with disqualification, and more stories were set up heading into WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida.

You can check out the video here. Link:

Jey Uso will defend his title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Earlier this year, Jey Uso rose to the top of the card when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. While the win came as a shock, it became clear that Main Event Jey would soon have championship gold around his waist. He proceeded to choose Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship as his opponent at WrestleMania 41.

After overcoming the odds set by The Ring General, Uso became the new World Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, Jey Uso defended his title against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, but the match ended without a definitive winner. Moreover, The Visionary was in another storyline with CM Punk.

Elsewhere, Logan Paul began to call out Jey Uso after Paul defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. Over the past few weeks, the two have cut promos and gotten physical inside the ring, and the management decided to award The Maverick with a title shot.

Jey Uso will have his first premium live event title defense as the World Heavyweight Champion against Logan Paul in Florida. The card also features a one-on-one match between R-Truth and John Cena and a tag team match between CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

