Jey Uso offers friendship but is betrayed by WWE RAW star

Jey Uso offered his hand in friendship to a WWE star. However, he was betrayed moments later.Last week on RAW, The Usos and LA Knight brawled with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. During the brawl, Knight sidestepped an attack from Reed, who went straight into Jey. While this was an accident, Jey felt Knight did it on purpose. Later on in the night, Jey got his revenge by spearing LA to close out the show. Tonight, on the red brand, Jey and Knight got into a physical altercation backstage and had to be separated.Moments later, Adam Pearce booked LA Knight in a tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, where he could choose his partner. The former United States Champion chose Jimmy Uso. However, Jimmy didn't feel right teaming with Knight. However, he changed his mind after he got into an argument with his brother moments later. Both teams put on an entertaining match in the main event. However, it was Breakker and Bronson who picked up the win. Following the match, they proceeded to attack Jimmy Uso. Hence, Jey came out to make the save with a steel chair. LA Knight got in the ring and was contemplating whether he should attack Jey with the steel chair when the former World Champion turned around. Jey surprisingly offered a handshake, which LA Knight accepted momentarily, only to hit him with the BFT.Tommy Dreamer feels WWE should not turn Jey Uso heelAfter last week on RAW, it looked like Jey Uso had turned heel when he speared LA Knight. Additionally, tonight, his antics seemed a bit heelish with the way he was ordering Jimmy Uso around. Therefore, there has been speculation that Jey could be turning heel.Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer was hoping that Jey Uso wouldn't turn heel, as this means he would need to lose the &quot;yeet&quot; chants. He also doesn't think that LA Knight would work as a heel since the fans are unlikely to boo him.&quot;[Jey] does have justification for his actions, but the fans turned on you. In this weird world that we live in, when he hits his 'Yeet,' we still yeeted for him. I don't want to lose the yeet. I'm praying this will have some sort of outcome. I don't know what that outcome will be. I don't know if somehow, someway Jey turns heel, if it's going to be Jimmy turns heel, which I don't want to see either. If LA Knight turns heel, I don't know if the fans would totally boo him. I think he might get over like Steve Austin. I don't know which direction this is headed. Maybe we'll do a poll. Do you want to see Jey Uso turn heel? I know I surely don't,&quot; Dreamer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]It will be interesting to see where this feud between LA Knight and Jey Uso will lead.