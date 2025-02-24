Jey Uso has one word message for his original WWE merch

Jey Uso will step into the squared circle for the biggest match of his career in less than two months at WrestleMania 41. The rosters are currently preparing for tonight's RAW, where Gunther will speak out on the next challenger for his World Heavyweight Championship. However, first, Jey has something a little bit more light-hearted in mind, and that something is very important to many Americans.

Main Event Jey is one of the many WWE Superstars who have relied on The Waffle House to keep them full and entertained during long road trips. The 24/7 restaurant chain has been labeled a pop culture phenomenon and a cultural icon. With more than 2,000 locations in 25 states, the chain constantly goes viral for various happenings, from group brawls to wacky marriage proposals to drive-by shootings.

Uso has mentioned The Waffle House a few times in recent years, then in 2024 went viral for revealing his Waffle House order during an interview: triple hashbrowns order (scattered, covered with cheese), six scrambled eggs with cheese, two waffles with chocolate chip cookies, two glasses of lemonade, and maybe a coffee to top it all off. Jey took to his Instagram Stories today to reveal a new custom Waffle House-themed t-shirt featuring his order on the front.

"YUP," Jey Uso wrote in the screenshot below.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Screenshot of Jey Uso's photo on Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Jey Uso on Instagram)

Uso used his and Rhea Ripley's love for Waffle House during his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio last year. The real-life Bloodline member added to the WWE-Waffle House lore by inviting The Eradicator to join him at the popular Georgia-based restaurant chain.

Gunther seemingly spoils finish to Jey Uso match

Gunther is preparing to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Last week's RAW saw Gunther apply a sleeper hold, which he used to secure several wins last year, including his SummerSlam title win over Damian Priest.

The Imperium leader took to Instagram last night with a photo of his Sleeper to Uso on RAW. Gunther captioned the photo with what may be a dark spoiler for WrestleMania 41.

"A story told too many times. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," he wrote with the photo below.

Gunther will be on tonight's RAW to address Jey and last week's interaction. Uso isn't official for tonight's RAW, but he is advertised to appear.

