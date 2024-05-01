Jey Uso opens up about bad decision he made before major match against Roman Reigns

After leaving The Bloodline last May, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The former Bloodline member recently talked about getting a tattoo ahead of the match, which "almost broke" him.

The two former stablemates locked horns in the main event of last year's SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief won the contest after Jimmy Uso made a surprise return and betrayed his brother. The win helped Roman extend his record-breaking title reign, which ended at WrestleMania XL as Cody Rhodes was crowned the new champion.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a video of Jey Uso, where he opened up about a tattoo he got on his back ahead of his match against The Bloodline leader. The 38-year-old talked about the pain he had to go through during the entire process. Uso stated that he got teary-eyed in the end, as it almost broke him.

You can watch the video below:

Jey Uso claims Roman Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has been one of the most successful factions in WWE. However, The Rock's return earlier this year raised questions if he would take the leadership from the former Undisputed Universal Champion. In the absence of The Brahma Bull and the Head of The Table following WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa has seemingly been in charge.

During his recent appearance on Gorilla Position, Jey Uso broke character to praise Roman Reigns. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief. He further addressed whatever had been going on with the faction after The Showcase of Thre Immortals. Jey further claimed that he was glad he moved to RAW:

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, Uce, you know what I'm saying? I do my thing on Monday. I'm gonna let that family drama go down over there as long as they keep it on SmackDown," he said.

Jey Uso won the Fatal Four-Way on the April 8 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the Number One contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. He is scheduled to challenge Damian Priest for the title at Backlash.

Will Jey Uso beat Damian Priest for the title in France? Sound Off!

