  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso promises to "body" 42-year-old star as split from Jimmy Uso continues to be teased

Jey Uso promises to "body" 42-year-old star as split from Jimmy Uso continues to be teased

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 23, 2025 00:00 GMT
Tensions were high (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Tensions were high [Photo credit: WWE on Netflix]

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (The Usos) don't appear to be in a good place right now on RAW. This week, a split continued to be teased as Jey promised to "body" a 42-year-old star ahead of their match.

Ad

Tensions were high backstage on RAW this week following The Usos' loss to The Vision at Wrestlepalooza. The interaction between Jey and Jimmy Uso wasn't a positive one, because Main Event Jey felt that if LA Knight wasn't the referee, they would have won. He went further by saying that last week, if Big Jim hadn't teamed up with Knight, they wouldn't have had him as a special guest referee.

Jimmy Uso called his brother out and asked Jey if he was genuinely blaming him for the loss. While The Yeet Master seemed filled with anger, he said "no" and admitted he wasn't blaming his brother. However, he promised to "body" the 42-year-old Megastar, LA Knight, in their match later on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out their segment in the tweet below:

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Even after Jey Uso came to his senses, the tensions seemed high, and Jimmy wasn't happy with how his brother had been acting. He made an expression that seemed to suggest his brother had forgotten who had come to RAW to save him.

What seems to be a positive from all of this is that all the concern for Jey Uso's health wasn't for nothing, and that he is, in fact, fine. Main Event Jey reportedly went through a concussion protocol after his match at Wrestlepalooza, and if he was booked to face LA Knight on RAW, which is an obvious sign that there was no concussion.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications