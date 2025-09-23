Jey Uso promises to "body" 42-year-old star as split from Jimmy Uso continues to be teased

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso (The Usos) don't appear to be in a good place right now on RAW. This week, a split continued to be teased as Jey promised to &quot;body&quot; a 42-year-old star ahead of their match.Tensions were high backstage on RAW this week following The Usos' loss to The Vision at Wrestlepalooza. The interaction between Jey and Jimmy Uso wasn't a positive one, because Main Event Jey felt that if LA Knight wasn't the referee, they would have won. He went further by saying that last week, if Big Jim hadn't teamed up with Knight, they wouldn't have had him as a special guest referee.Jimmy Uso called his brother out and asked Jey if he was genuinely blaming him for the loss. While The Yeet Master seemed filled with anger, he said &quot;no&quot; and admitted he wasn't blaming his brother. However, he promised to &quot;body&quot; the 42-year-old Megastar, LA Knight, in their match later on.You can check out their segment in the tweet below:Even after Jey Uso came to his senses, the tensions seemed high, and Jimmy wasn't happy with how his brother had been acting. He made an expression that seemed to suggest his brother had forgotten who had come to RAW to save him.What seems to be a positive from all of this is that all the concern for Jey Uso's health wasn't for nothing, and that he is, in fact, fine. Main Event Jey reportedly went through a concussion protocol after his match at Wrestlepalooza, and if he was booked to face LA Knight on RAW, which is an obvious sign that there was no concussion.