Jey Uso provides update after Logan Paul lays him out at WWE RAW

Jey Uso etched his name in the history books as he has finally established himself as a true main-eventer after beating Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in a dominating fashion and was crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. Since the Yeet Master became champion, several superstars have been gunning for him and his title.

The former OG Bloodline member is set to defend his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 in a singles contest.

Many feel that after what happened on Monday Night RAW, he might not enter SNME at 100% as Seth Rollins promised to Logan Paul in a backstage segment.

The Yeet Master had a tough outing on the May 19, edition of red brand as he first competed in a chaotic non-title bout against Bron Breakker, ending with Rollins attacking Uso, whom CM Punk and Sami Zayn saved. However, what followed became the headline. Logan Paul jumped the barricade from behind and laid Jey out with a KO punch, and the show went off-air, with the camera panning at Paul's evil smile.

Jey Uso provided an update on Instagram after the show. He posted a picture of Waffle House on his IG story, seemingly confirming he is all okay and ready to defend his title.

Jey Uso at Waffle House after RAW! [Image: Jey Uso's IG Story]

WWE veteran expressed that a top star should not turn heel on Jey Uso for the title

While discussing the possibility of a heel Sami Zayn beating Uso on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that he doesn’t want Zayn to turn heel on The Yeet Master.

He suggested there are better options to challenge Uso and pitched Bronson Reed’s name, who has been sidelined due to an injury.

"There's a lot of chatter, and I'm like, bro, seriously, of Sami turning heel and going over. Not interested. I'm with you. Bronson Reed I like, though, that I like, yeah,” said Russo.

It will be interesting to see how the Uso-Paul match unfolds at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

