WWE star should not turn heel to feud with Jey Uso, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has been targeted by several heels on WWE RAW since capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, sees no reason why Sami Zayn should become a bad guy and feud with his long-time ally.

Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The winner of the match will put the title on the line against Gunther on the June 9 episode of RAW.

Many fans have speculated that Zayn could betray Uso in a bid to finally win his first world title on WWE's main roster. However, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that Bronson Reed would be a better opponent:

"There's a lot of chatter, and I'm like, bro, seriously, of Sami turning heel and going over. Not interested. I'm with you. Bronson Reed I like, though, that I like, yeah." [7:13 – 7:26]

Reed has not wrestled since sustaining a serious ankle injury at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. It is currently unclear when he will return.

Vince Russo explains why Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed makes sense

Before his injury, Bronson Reed had emerged as one of WWE's top breakout stars in 2024. The Aussie powerhouse shared the ring with several big names, including Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

If Reed faces Jey Uso upon his return, Vince Russo thinks both men can benefit from a one-on-one feud with each other:

"There's so many ways to protect both of them coming out there where neither one of them would get hurt. There's so many things you can do. But, again, they've already said Gunther's getting the rematch. They've already said that." [9:17 – 9:31]

Last week, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer agreed with fan theories about Zayn possibly feuding with Jey Uso. Speaking on Busted Open, the former ECW star compared the situation to Rollins' 2014 betrayal of The Shield. He also predicted that Zayn might join forces with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017.



