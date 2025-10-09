Jey Uso provides update after suddenly being pinned on WWE RAW; seen with OG Bloodline member

Jey Uso provided an update after being pinned on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He was also seen with his brother Jimmy Uso ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.The Usos faced the team of LA Knight and CM Punk in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW. Jey was pinned by Knight, who tagged himself in at the last minute after CM Punk hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with the Go To Sleep.On Instagram, Jey was seen working out with his brother Jimmy Uso. There have been slight tensions between the two men, especially with The YEET Master taking advice from Roman Reigns.&quot;First workout done,&quot; wrote Jey.Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:Roman Reigns spoke about spotting Jey Uso's talentRoman Reigns has admitted that he wasn't sure if anyone was capable of taking on the responsibility of being the Tribal Chief.Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns spoke about potentially passing the torch to Jey Uso. He said:&quot;I don't know about handing down the mantle. I don’t know if anybody can actually handle that responsibility, that obligation. Jey [Uso], look, I saw this from the very beginning, just like Sami [Zayn]. I’ve seen this beautiful opportunity within Jey a long time ago, and we’re just now seeing that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with him.&quot;Since leaving The Bloodline, Jey has shone as a singles star. He won his first singles title by capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Earlier this year, he won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41.Since losing the title, The YEET Master has fallen short on a few occasions in regaining the title. But things could take a turn for him, considering that Jey has been listening to Roman Reigns' advice.