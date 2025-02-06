Jey Uso put on notice by top champion after Royal Rumble win; asked to choose wisely

WWE's reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has asked the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match Jey Uso to choose wisely. The Ring General put his potential WrestleMania 41 opponent on notice.

Main Event Jey won the 2025 Men's 'Rumble Match by eliminating the returning John Cena last. He addressed the WWE Universe on the RAW after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event before Gunther interrupted him and warned about making the right choice for WrestleMania 41.

After sharing a segment with Uso on this week's edition of the red brand, the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took to Instagram and put his potential WrestleMania 41 adversary on notice. He shared a photo of himself stomping on Jey from their match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. He reiterated to the Men's 'Rumble winner to "Choose Wisely."

Trending

"'Choose Wisely' invites a person to consider the impact of their choice on all the things that affect them, as well as their goals," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post below:

Gunther successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. His reign as champion began at SummerSlam 2024 with a victory over Damian Priest.

Rikishi discussed Jey Uso breaking down in tears during his promo on WWE RAW

Jey Uso broke down to tears during his promo on the Monday Night RAW while addressing his Royal Rumble victory.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, wrestling veteran Rikishi opened up about Jey Uso's promo. The WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged his son's monumental achievement and understood why he must have been so overwhelmed during his segment. The legend elucidated upon the personal journeys of professional wrestlers and all the hard work they put in throughout their careers.

"The personal journey that a professional wrestler goes through, the ups and the downs, the hurts and the no sleep, and the traveling. [...] You start to think about all that when you win something as big as a Royal Rumble and being punched your ticket into WrestleMania. And knowing that you are going to be the guy headlined, your face is going to be all over that city, plastered all over the world, and you think about stuff like that before you even say your. [...] I don't even like to call a promo, say what you got to say in front of the world, right," he said.

Jey Uso will appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown on Friday where he will confront the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes as he chooses which title to challenge for at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback