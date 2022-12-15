Jey Uso reacts to 28-year-old WWE star possibly dethroning Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar and member of The Bloodline Jey Uso recently reacted to the prospect of his cousin Roman Reigns losing his undisputed title to RAW's Omos.

The Nigerian giant is one of the most imposing and intimidating stars on the main roster, but despite his size, the 28-year-old may still have a long way to go until he competes for the biggest prize in the company.

Recently, MVP, Omos' manager, made the claim that his client could be the one to end Reigns' historic run as champion, leading to Jey Uso reacting to the quote on his Instagram profile.

Jey Uso reacts to MVP's bold claim.

As the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman has beaten the best that the company has to offer, from Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and many others.

MVP wants Omos to defeat Roman Reigns

With no WWE Superstar being able to end The Head of the Table's run as the champion, MVP has expressed his desire for Omos to be the one to end Roman's 830-plus-day reign.

Speaking with Good Karma Wrestling, the former United States Champion stated that the Nigeran becoming WWE Champion is an inevitable fact.

"I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading The Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life... The WWE Championship, I would say it’s an inevitability. We will get there, but it’s not easy... You have some amazing talents, amazingly talented people."

MVP then went on to predict that Omos would take the titles off of the Tribal Chief.

"For example, Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed Champion right now and we’re trying to get there, but, intelligently, step by step, The Nigerian Giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path and the goal, my goal is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports-entertainment," said MVP. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Roman Reigns is the longest reigning world champion of the 21st century, and the only performers who have longer runs with the belt than him are Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sanmartino, and Bob Backlund.

Which WWE Superstar will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?

