Jey Uso reacts to a clip of Roman Reigns constantly abusing The Usos

WWE Superstar Jey Uso did not hold back in his response to a clip of Roman Reigns abusing The Usos.

The Bloodline was one of the most dominant factions in WWE during their time together. However, not everyone was treated the same as Jimmy, and Jey had to bear constant berating and insults from The Tribal Chief. Reigns turned things up a notch after The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jimmy finally had enough of his cousin's abuses as he finally snapped and laid him out with multiple Superkicks at Night of Champions. Jey also joined his brother a few weeks later as the duo once again demolished Reigns to end their alliance.

WWE's official account recently shared a clip of Roman Reigns constantly abusing The Usos, which was reshared by Jey Uso on his story with a message. The former Tag Team Champion used the trash can emoticon to describe his cousin's actions.

Jey Uso will finally get a chance to even the score with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

The Bloodline storyline over the last couple of years has been one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling. The saga started with Roman Reigns trying to get Jey Uso to join forces with him in 2020. While Jey initially refused, he, in the end, aligned with his family member. Jimmy also later joined his brother and cousin.

However, The Usos are no longer a part of The Bloodline. They are out for blood against The Tribal Chief. While Jimmy and Jey went their separate ways, Solo Sikoa is still standing with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The two sides will meet at WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with the match between them being dubbed The Bloodline Civil War.

Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown this Friday after missing the show last week where The Usos laid out Solo Sikoa. The Tribal Chief is yet to address The Bloodline's implosion on TV, but that could change on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Check out Solo Sikoa's cold message before The Bloodline Civil War this Saturday.

