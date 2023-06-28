Solo Sikoa sends a threatening message ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa looks all set to take on his brothers in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

The Bloodline's implosion that started at Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso laid out Roman Reigns eventually led to a full-blown civil war between the Anoa'i family members. The Usos finally had enough of the Tribal Chief's berating and manipulation and eventually decided to go their own way a couple of weeks back on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa was also on the receiving end of the wrath of his brothers as Jimmy and Jey took out the Enforcer after his match against Sheamus last Friday. With the two sides set to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Money in the Bank, it seems like Solo can't wait to get his hands on his family members as he sent a threatening message on Twitter.

"4 days..," tweeted Solo.

Check out Sikoa's tweet below:

Solo Sikoa destroyed Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has been booked as a formidable force ever since making his main roster debut last September. The Enforcer has suffered just one loss in the singles competition via pinfall or submission and has played a vital role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title run.

During his dominant run on the main roster, Solo has defeated multiple former world champions and top stars such as Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus.

He took on the Celtic Warrior once again on last week's SmackDown, where the referee had to stop the match after the Street Fighter brutally beat down the former WWE Champion.

The Usos saved Sheamus after the match as Sikoa was ready to further beat down the Celtic Warrior. Jimmy and Jey Uso took out their younger brother with multiple superkicks, sending a stern message ahead of the Civil War at Money in the Bank.

Who do you think will come out on top at WWE's upcoming premium live event in London? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

