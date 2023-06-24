Sheamus' old rivals from 2022 save him from getting a brutal beatdown after SmackDown main event

Sheamus demanded a match against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after The Enforcer of The Bloodline took out Ridge Holland following a backstage mishap. Once the main event was official, the match took place and ended in what seemed to be a no-contest. But The Celtic Warrior wasn't off the hook and had to be saved by some old rivals of his from last year.

Sheamus was taken out by Solo Sikoa and the referee Jessika Carr forced a stop to the contest after he was put through the barricade of the timekeeper's area. After the match, he was ready to beat the 45-year old legend down further but had to be saved by The Usos - who he feuded with along with the rest of The Bloodline in late 2022.

You may remember that The Brawling Brutes teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens to face The Bloodline (and Sami Zayn) in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames.

It was the record-breaking tag team champions, The Usos, who ultimately made the save and took out Solo Sikoa to stand tall on SmackDown.

As you can imagine, Paul Heyman essentially begged for them not to do anything to him, and they obliged for the time being.

