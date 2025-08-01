Jey Uso reacts to emotional backstage moment with Triple H on WWE: Unreal

RAW Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message after sharing an emotional backstage moment with Triple H on Netflix's docuseries WWE: Unreal. The YEET Master will be in action at SummerSlam 2025.After coming to Roman Reigns' aid, Jey Uso accepted the OTC's proposal to team up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Going into the event, Seth Rollins' team has the upper hand as they brutally assaulted The Bloodline duo on the latest edition of RAW. Many expect Reigns and Uso to exact revenge against Breakker and Reed at SummerSlam 2025.During an episode of WWE: Unreal, the company showcased behind-the-scenes stuff that led to Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship win against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Netflix Sports' official Instagram handle posted about the episode, showcasing some of the clips from the show, including an emotional backstage moment between Uso and Triple H.This caught Jey's attention, and he posted it on his Instagram Stories. The YEET Master also sent a motivational message, writing that one should stay tough when the going gets rough in life.&quot;Times get ruff. But stay tuff,&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:Tommy Carlucci is not a fan of Roman Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlamDuring a recent edition of Behind the Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci said that he was not a fan of Roman Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2025, as he believed the OTC was a huge star to be stuck in a tag team match.Carlucci added that the Triple H-led creative team could build toward a feud between Reigns and Bron Breakker after The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;I have a problem with Roman Reigns being such a huge star and being in a tag team match with Jey [Uso]. It's like being stuck in the middle of one of the biggest PLEs of all time... I think we can start that angle with Bron [Breakker] and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and continue it from there,&quot; Carlucci said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2025.