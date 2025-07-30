Roman Reigns to work with 5-time champion following SummerSlam 2025, suggests ex-WWE employee

Roman Reigns is set to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2025, and it will be for the first time in a while that he has no championship gold around his waist. Meanwhile, Tommy Carlucci said he wants The Original Tribal Chief to start a feud with Bron Breakker going forward.

Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion and took out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. While The Original Tribal Chief's target was Seth Rollins, The Visionary got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event and hasn't appeared on television since the one-on-one match with LA Knight.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Tommy Carlucci expressed his disappointment with Roman Reigns' booking at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Regardless of the 40-year-old star's upcoming tag team match with Jey Uso, Carlucci wants Reigns to start a feud with two-time Intercontinental, NXT, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, Bron Breakker.

"I have a problem with Roman Reigns being such a huge star and being in a tag team match with Jey [Uso]. It's like being stuck in the middle of one of the biggest PLEs of all time... I think we can start that angle with Bron [Breakker] and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and continue it from there," Carlucci said. (From 41:08 to 41:33)

Roman Reigns was initially supposed to face Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Roman Reigns shifted his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Championship but failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble. Later, he entered a feud with CM Punk and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he was betrayed by Paul Heyman, who then aligned with The Visionary.

After months of hiatus, The Original Tribal Chief made his grand return on Monday Night RAW and targeted members from Seth Rollins' faction. Later, management booked a tag team match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 40-year-old megastar was initially set to have a one-on-one match with Bron Breakker at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam. Unfortunately, those plans changed along the lines, and it became a tag team match.

While the match is confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2025, the one-on-one match could take place in the near future.

