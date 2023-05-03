Jey Uso reacts after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens use an interesting tactic during a major match on RAW

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso recently sent a message after being made to leave from ringside, thanks to an underhanded tactic from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso was in singles action against Matt Riddle. Jey Uso was in the corner of his brother. During the match, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens pulled off an intelligent trick where the latter pretended to be hit by a chair. As the referee turned his attention towards a laid out Owens, Zayn handed Jey a chair, leading to the official ousting the latter from ringside.

Taking to Instagram, Jey reacted to it by calling out both men. He further called both Owens and Zayn 'cheaters.'

"They cheat soooo much," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

At WrestleMania 39, Jey and Jimmy Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The two tag teams headlined Night One of WrestleMania before colliding in a rematch on SmackDown last week. The rematch was also won by the reigning champions.

Sami Zayn claimed he doesn't feel bad for Jey Uso

During a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn claimed that he doesn't feel bad for Jey Uso.

Jey and Zayn are former Bloodline stablemates. However, Jey, along with the rest of the group, turned on Zayn. While the former tag team champion was torn at first, he ended up taking Roman Reigns' side despite Sami telling him that he was dispensable to The Tribal Chief. The former Honorary Uce stated that he can't sympathize with the 37-year-old.

"You see that is just not right what Jey has been through. At the same time, it is hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things and then you've got to get even with him. So that is kind of where we are at now but I do feel like I'm hoping on some level that if we beat them again and we just keep doing our thing, these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart," Zayn said.

At the upcoming Backlash event, The Bloodline will compete in a six-man tag team match against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. It remains to be seen if the faction will walk out with a win or not.

