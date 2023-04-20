"He's done some pretty horrible things" - Sami Zayn reveals why he doesn't feel bad for 37-year-old WWE Superstar

Sami Zayn has revealed that he still believes that there is some good in a 37-year-old WWE Superstar despite all that he has done.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put an end to The Usos' historic title reign in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Owens took out Jimmy with a Stunner, and Sami leveled Jey Uso with three Helluva Kicks in a row to capture the tag team titles. Following the loss, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave The Usos the cold shoulder, and The Wiseman Paul Heyman even hinted that The Tribal Chief is sick of the twins.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn admitted that it is not right what Roman has put Jey Uso through, but he finds it difficult to feel bad for him.

"You see that is just not right what Jey has been through. At the same time, it is hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things and then you've got to get even with him. So that is kind of where we are at now but I do feel like I'm hoping on some level that if we beat them again and we just keep doing our thing, these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart," said Sami Zayn. [01:03 - 01:32]

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn on if there is still any good left in Jey Uso

Sami Zayn claimed that there still might be some good left in The Usos, despite their connection to The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns forced Jey Uso to join the faction at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. The Tribal Chief defeated Jey in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match and did so in a controversial fashion. Reigns trapped Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine choke, and Jey was forced to say "I quit" to spare his brother. The Usos have been indentured servants to The Tribal Chief ever since.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn was asked if he thought there was still some good left in Jey, and he claimed that there was.

"Yeah, 100% and I feel the same way even about Jimmy to a certain degree as well. But look man, it is like any other relationship, friendship or romantic relationship, anything in life. There are times you kind of drift apart, but it is not an on/off switch. You don't suddenly stop caring about that person overnight, even if they did you wrong, which they have, both Usos have, and Jey has repeatedly," said Zayn. [00:05 - 00:33]

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Jey saving Sami from the Samoan Spike in January and in April... Jey saving Sami from the Samoan Spike in January and in April... https://t.co/yVTjMXL3Hy

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle are set to battle The Usos and Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash. It will be fascinating to see if the tension within The Bloodline causes the group to fall apart.

