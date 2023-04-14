Top heel doesn't stand a chance to end Roman Reigns' title run, says WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo doesn't think Jey Uso stands a chance to defeat his cousin and Bloodline stablemate Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Before Jey and Reigns came together, the two were bitter rivals in late 2020 when they battled on two occasions. Though they later aligned as part of The Bloodline, the association is not without an underlying layer of friction. Even now, many fans feel Jey Uso is destined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that even if WWE went the route of Jey challenging Reigns, the former would not win the title. Russo added that Jey Uso would come agonizingly close to winning but would end up losing like Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.

The former WWE writer thinks if Randy Orton were to return anytime soon, he wouldn't even be able to end Roman Reigns' historic run with the gold.

"They can go the Jey Uso-Roman Reigns way. Jey has gone back and forth with Roman, and let's face it, bro, at the end of the day, it's going to be the Sami Zayn story all over again. Jey Uso is not going to beat Roman; it's going to be the same thing all over again. If it's not him, you said Randy Orton; I don't think even if he was healthy, it would be Randy Orton anyways because we have been there, and we have done that. I don't think the person is there," said Vince Russo. [3:49 - 4:24]

Check out the full video below:

Disco Inferno wants Randy Orton to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Head of the Table

Unlike Vince Russo, Disco Inferno believes Randy Orton could be a great choice to end Reigns's run at the top. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno explained that Cody Rhodes might not be the one to defeat Reigns. He added that The Viper could receive a big pop from fans if he dethroned The Tribal Chief.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Disco Inferno.

Though Roman Reigns might have retained his title at WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say his time at the top is now approaching its end.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes