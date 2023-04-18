Roman Reigns to punish Solo Sikoa for recent actions? Here's what the future holds for The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa, The Enforcer, is an important member of The Bloodline. Regardless of whether he’s considered a rookie, Sikoa has proven himself to be loyal to the Tribal Chief.

However, even though his loyalty hasn’t budged, Sikoa broke character on the April 17th episode of WWE RAW during the final moments of his match against Rey Mysterio. It so happened that after pinning him, the young superstar quickly leaned over to thank the Luchador for putting him over in front of thousands of WWE fans.

Coming to how Roman Reigns will perceive it, it’s important to differentiate between reel life and real life. Solo Sikoa followed the script and did what he was supposed to and destroyed Rey Mysterio. This is what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion expected of him. While Sikoa thanked Rey Mysterio, it was a pro-wrestler-to-pro-wrestler gesture that had nothing to do with the storyline. Hence, there should be no question of punishing Sikoa for breaking character after securing the victory.

This isn’t the first time a pro-wrestler has broken their in-ring character to express gratitude towards their opponent in the ring.

But even if Reigns was to consider punishing Sikoa, it’s not a wise move given Solo Sikoa is the only member of The Bloodline who is doing as Reigns wishes. The Usos, especially Jey Uso, has already shown signs of moving away from The Tribal Chief’s command.

Why were Solo Sikoa and Rey Mysterio booked for a match?

This week's episode of RAW opened with The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) and The Judgment Day staring down.

Initially, it seemed that there would be a brawl between the two top heel factions in WWE, but it turned out The Tribal Chief has ordered a temporary alliance between the factions, with the swapping of opponents for one night.

Hence, Sikoa from The Bloodline took on Judgment Day’s rival, Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest took on The Bloodline’s rivals Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

While "The Enforcer" dominated over The Legendary Luchador, the Judgment Day members fell in front of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Matt Riddle!

