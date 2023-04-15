Tension between Jey Uso and Bloodline member set to rise on WWE SmackDown - Reports

Jey Uso and a member of The Bloodline are set to further their tension with each other tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Usos' historic reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions came to an end in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn captured the tag titles after the former Honorary Uce leveled Jey with three Helluva Kicks in a row.

Since the loss, Roman Reigns has avoided The Usos and has had The Wiseman deliver messages to them. The Tribal Chief appears to be disappointed in The Usos for not getting the job done and Jey is not happy with how he is being treated by The Bloodline.

According to WRKD Wrestling, there will be a segment on tonight's edition of the blue brand that will cause tensions to rise between Jey and The Wiseman Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns will eventually have his say on the matter but not during tonight's SmackDown.

"Tensions between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso will continue to rise even further during tomorrow night’s #SmackDown. Eventually, not tomorrow, the Tribal Chief will have his say," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

Former WWE writer doesn't think Jey Uso could defeat Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not believe Jey Uso could defeat Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns forced Jey into The Bloodline at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Reigns defeated Jey in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by locking Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine choke. Jey quit to spare his brother and as a result of the loss, The Usos became indentured servants to The Tribal Chief. Many fans remain hopeful that Jey will be the one to finally dethrone Reigns, but Vince Russo doesn't see it happening any time soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo claimed that Jey would give Roman a challenge but would wind up falling short like Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

"They can go the Jey Uso-Roman Reigns way. Jey has gone back and forth with Roman, and let's face it, bro, at the end of the day, it's going to be the Sami Zayn story all over again. Jey Uso is not going to beat Roman; it's going to be the same thing all over again. If it's not him, you said Randy Orton; I don't think even if he was healthy, it would be Randy Orton anyways because we have been there, and we have done that. I don't think the person is there," said Vince Russo. [3:49 - 4:24]

You can check out the full video below:

Jey has teased leaving The Bloodline several times but has elected to remain in the faction. Only time will tell if he ever decides to leave the group and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Jey Uso could defeat Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

