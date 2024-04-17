Jey Uso reacts to his tearful moment at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has shared his reaction to an emotional moment from WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

At The Showcase of the Immortals, he locked horns with his brother, Jimmy Uso, in a dream match. With his son watching proudly, Main Event Jey walked out a winner, achieving a major 'Mania moment.

WWE shared a backstage video featuring the former Bloodline member in which he discussed what it meant to have his son in the front row at WrestleMania XL. Jey Uso responded to the clip with a five-word message on Instagram, stating he doesn't want to break into tears again.

"Man I ain’t wan cry," he wrote.

Jey Uso breaks silence after Solo Sikoa's action on WWE SmackDown

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline and recruited Tama Tonga. The former NJPW star and The Street Champ brutally assaulted the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

When Paul Heyman tried calling Roman Reigns, The Enforcer snatched his phone and smashed it. Backstage, Tonga seemingly hinted that Solo Sikoa had replaced Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

On several occasions, Main Event Jey has warned Jimmy to leave The Head of the Table's side and join him on the red brand. After defeating Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW, Cathy Kelley asked Jey Uso to share his thoughts on things going south within The Bloodline last Friday.

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you’re going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there we don’t even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me," he said.

After Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, a new chapter has seemingly unfolded for The Bloodline. Fans will have to wait for The Head of the Table's WWE return and see where he stands.

