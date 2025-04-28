Jey Uso receives an interesting gift from a fan; sends a thank you message

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is one of the most beloved performers in professional wrestling. A fan recently presented The YEET Master with an interesting gift.

The newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram stories to share a selfie flaunting a chain with "MAIN EVENT" text as its centerpiece. Uso thanked whoever sent him the chain.

"THANKS WHOEVER GAVE MY CHAIN!!!" he wrote.

Jey Uso was involved in a heated rivalry with Gunther on the Road to WrestleMania. He defeated The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Ex-WWE writer makes an intriguing argument about Jey Uso making Gunther tap out

Gunther entered the championship match against Jey Uso as the favorite. The Imperium leader had a 3-0 record against the latter in televised one-on-one matches. However, Uso not only scored his first win over the Austrian, but he also made him tap out.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that tapping out instead of getting pinned could have been the wrestling promotion's strategy to protect The Ring General. The former WWE head writer noted that Gunther could use the old excuse and claim he tapped out so he could avoid getting injured. However, he also mentioned it was the 37-year-old's second consecutive WrestleMania loss.

"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn, you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther." [From 09:44 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Sami Zayn appeared on Monday Night RAW last week to congratulate Jey on winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Jimmy Uso joined the two, and the former stablemates embraced in the middle of the ring. It will be interesting to see if it leads to anything substantial in the coming weeks.

