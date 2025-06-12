Jey Uso receives three-word message from Gunther after losing World Heavyweight Championship to him on WWE RAW

Jey Uso was on the receiving end of a three-word message from Gunther, who dethroned him to win the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW this week.
Gunther had lost the title to Uso in the first place at WrestleMania 41. The win was quite historic for Jey, who won his first singles World Championship in professional wrestling with his massive victory at The Show of Shows.
On Instagram, Gunther shared the video of the closing moments of his victory over Jey on RAW. The Ring General also sent a bold three-word message to the former champion:
"Reality settled in!"
Check out Gunther's Instagram post below:
Gunther's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion began at SummerSlam 2024, when he defeated Damian Priest with a little unsolicited help from Finn Balor. The Prince betrayed his now-former Judgment Day stablemate, leading to a huge title change.
Gunther broke character to talk about Jey Uso after dethroning him
Gunther broke character to praise Jey Uso, giving him props for his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.
Speaking on RAW Recap, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion reflected on Jey being considered the "underdog" heading into their match at WrestleMania 41. He said:
"[Did you feel like you were beating a World Heavyweight Champion?] Oh yeah, for sure. I've said it before. I've got to give it to Jey Uso. I think everybody that is heading into a match with me is considered the underdog, especially Jey before WrestleMania 41, because I've beaten him three-four times before that [...] And I've got to give it to him. I think he stepped up. I think he fulfilled a lot of hopes and expectations that people had in him."
Gunther's first challenger after regaining the World Heavyweight Championship is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen what the company has in store for Main Event Jey after his title loss.
