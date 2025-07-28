  • home icon
Jey Uso on the receiving end of a three-word message as top WWE Superstar reveals his goal for tonight's RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:18 GMT
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso received a three-word message from a top WWE Superstar and one-half of his SummerSlam opponent, Bronson Reed. Main Event Jey will face Big Bronson Reed on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Uso against Reed will be a preview of the upcoming SummerSlam Tag Team Match, featuring The Yeet Master and Roman Reigns against the duo of the Auszilla and Bron Breakker. The match was made official after the OTC's return to RAW, as he took out both of Seth Rollins' stablemates. Last week, it was Jey Uso's turn to return the favour by helping Reigns against the heel duo led by Paul Heyman.

On X/Twitter, Bronson Reed sent a three-word warning to the former World Heavyweight Champion ahead of their clash. His goal was to beat The Yeet Master.

"Defeat the yeet," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X below:

Jey Uso claims that Bron Breakker has the best Spear

Jey Uso broke character to boldly claim that Bron Breakker had the best Spear in WWE right now, snubbing his cousin, Roman Reigns, in the process.

Speaking at the San Diego ComicCon, Uso picked Breakker and called him "the young homie." The pair appears to have developed a close friendship off-camera. He said:

"I have to go with the young homie - Bron Breakker. Yeah, yeah, he's, you guys see it, you know, I don't know. I have to give it to the young homie, though. I have to give it to him, Yeet. I mean, he's from our generational family as well, you know, Steiners, you know, his dad, my dad, you know, raised each other in the game. We're doing the same with him now, so I'm just blessed to be even up here sitting with CM Punk and my cousin [Jacob Fatu] right now."
Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman are currently without the faction's leader, Seth Rollins. The Visionary was injured at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

