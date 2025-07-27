Jey Uso snubs Roman Reigns right before WWE SummerSlam

When it comes to The Bloodline in WWE, it's family over everything. However, Jey Uso seems to have snubbed his cousin Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam 2025.The OG Bloodline will be on the same page again as Jey and Roman reunite one last time to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Just days before their highly anticipated match, The YEET Master shared a surprising, rather unbiased opinion.During San Diego Comic-Con this week, Jey Uso was asked which WWE Superstar has the best spear. He named his frenemy Bron Breakker over the Original Tribal Chief.&quot;I have to go with the young homie - Bron Breakker. Yeah, yeah, he's, you guys see it, you know, I don't know. I have to give it to the young homie, though. I have to give it to him, Yeet. I mean, he's from our generational family as well, you know, Steiners, you know, his dad, my dad, you know, raised each other in the game. We're doing the same with him now, so I'm just blessed to be even up here sitting with CM Punk and my cousin [Jacob Fatu] right now.&quot;You can check out the full clip below:His response came as a surprise to many since the OTC1 isn't just his blood, but also someone who made Spear popular again over the last decade.Jey Uso reveals his post-SummerSlam plans in WWEIt looks like the renewed alliance between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso won't last much longer. The OG Bloodline member has different plans.The YEET Master revealed that he wants to reclaim his World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to Gunther on RAW last month.But first, he and Reigns have to overcome the threat of Breakker and Reed when the two teams collide in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One.If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.