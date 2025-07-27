  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Jey Uso snubs Roman Reigns right before WWE SummerSlam

Jey Uso snubs Roman Reigns right before WWE SummerSlam

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:16 GMT
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Image Credits: wwe.com)

When it comes to The Bloodline in WWE, it's family over everything. However, Jey Uso seems to have snubbed his cousin Roman Reigns ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The OG Bloodline will be on the same page again as Jey and Roman reunite one last time to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Just days before their highly anticipated match, The YEET Master shared a surprising, rather unbiased opinion.

During San Diego Comic-Con this week, Jey Uso was asked which WWE Superstar has the best spear. He named his frenemy Bron Breakker over the Original Tribal Chief.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"I have to go with the young homie - Bron Breakker. Yeah, yeah, he's, you guys see it, you know, I don't know. I have to give it to the young homie, though. I have to give it to him, Yeet. I mean, he's from our generational family as well, you know, Steiners, you know, his dad, my dad, you know, raised each other in the game. We're doing the same with him now, so I'm just blessed to be even up here sitting with CM Punk and my cousin [Jacob Fatu] right now."
Ad

You can check out the full clip below:

Ad

His response came as a surprise to many since the OTC1 isn't just his blood, but also someone who made Spear popular again over the last decade.

Jey Uso reveals his post-SummerSlam plans in WWE

It looks like the renewed alliance between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso won't last much longer. The OG Bloodline member has different plans.

The YEET Master revealed that he wants to reclaim his World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to Gunther on RAW last month.

Ad
Ad

But first, he and Reigns have to overcome the threat of Breakker and Reed when the two teams collide in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications