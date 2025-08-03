Jey Uso responds to Cardi B with a message following WWE SummerSlam Night 1

Jey Uso had a successful outing on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. The YEET Master was also involved in a social media exchange with the host of The Biggest Party of the Summer, Cardi B, after Night One of the PLE.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper kicked off the proceedings at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last night. She made her way to the squared circle and welcomed the fans in attendance to the premium live event.

Earlier today, following Night One of SummerSlam, Cardi B took to her Instagram stories to post a clip of herself and Jey Uso posing in front of the camera. She tagged the former World Heavyweight Champion, who later reshared it with his own response.

"I kno. I kno. 🥶," Jey Uso wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of Uso's Instagram story below:

Main Event Jey responds to Cardi B. [Photo credits: Jey Uso's Instagram account]

Jey Uso makes a surprise revelation following WWE SummerSlam win

Speaking on the SummerSlam Post-Show, Jey Uso confessed to having gotten a little too comfortable and not being hungry enough during his push. The 39-year-old noted that he got complacent and wasn't being his usual self.

Uso added that watching WWE: Unreal, documenting the hardships he had faced before winning the World Heavyweight Championship, encouraged him to get back to the drawing board. Main Event Jey added he did not know it was going to be on the Netflix docuseries. However, he noted he was glad it was featured on the show.

"There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the screws up. Let's get it right. I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for The YEET Master following his massive SummerSlam win over Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed alongside Roman Reigns.

