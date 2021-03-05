"Come over here and catch this Superkick one time" - Jey Uso to Soulja Boy after the rapper's recent comments (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown star Jey Uso has responded to rapper Soulja Boy's recent comments about pro wrestling.

Soulja Boy on Twitter had recently called wrestling "fake" and several WWE stars, including Randy Orton, responded to him.

SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently caught up with SmackDown star Jey Uso and asked him his reaction to Soulja Boy calling wrestling fake. Uso took offense to what the musician said recently.

"It's funny you say that. I just got eyes on it today, while I was in the gym. And I was like, 'Man, I do like Soulja Boy, c'mon, Uce, you've got to respect each other's craft.' When it all comes down, Uce, it's a respect thing. Don't ever disrespect how we feed our family. This is our world, this is what we do. You throwing the 'f' (fake) word a lot, throwing around the 'f' word a lot. Come through, Uce. We (are) the type that get repaired real quick and come right back even better. What jobs you know do that? At the end of the day, this is how we eat. You disrespect how we put food on our family's table, come over here and catch this Superkick one time, Uce. Let me see what you think about it. Is this fake? Let me bang that Splash on your a*s one time and see if you can take this, Uce. I guarantee you, Rick, he'll be limping his a*s right back to Hollywood or wherever he goes."

Jey Uso said that he is still a fan of Soulja Boy, but he shouldn't say the things that he did about pro wrestling.

Jey Uso on when his brother Jimmy will return to WWE

Jey Uso has excelled as a singles Superstar in the absence of his brother Jimmy

In the exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jey Uso also opened up about his brother Jimmy's return to the WWE ring.

“The only difference [as a singles competitor] is my brother is not holding that rope. He’s not in my corner, you know, but in due time, Uce, Uso Penitentiary will be opening soon.”

Advertisement

Jimmy Uso hasn't wrestled in WWE since WrestleMania last year but has made a few appearances during his brother's feud with Roman Reigns.

Uso penitentiary opening soon.... https://t.co/M2USqi5Ehk — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 7, 2021

Please H/T SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.