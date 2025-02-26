  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso reveals how he feels about The Hardy Boyz with a two-word message

Jey Uso reveals how he feels about The Hardy Boyz with a two-word message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 26, 2025 06:43 GMT
Jey Uso (left), The Hardy Boyz (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (left), The Hardy Boyz (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso sent a two-word message to The Hardy Boyz amid their return to WWE. Matt and Jeff Hardy were in action on this week's NXT, as they defeated the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Ad

Post-match, Matt and Jeff Hardy were confronted by Nathan Frazer and Axiom. TNA's on-screen Director of Authority, Santino Marella, confirmed a huge showdown between The Hardy Boyz and Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock 2025. The Hardyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Jey expressed his love and gratitude towards Matt and Jeff Hardy. He reacted to a clip of the legendary tag team talking about The Usos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love Uces," wrote Jey.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

Ad

Gunther is not interested in facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Despite reuniting in late 2024, The Usos are currently on their separate paths and focusing on their singles careers. Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, but The Ring General isn't interested in facing him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, Gunther expressed his disappointment regarding his upcoming title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

Ad
"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania," Gunther said. "I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."
Ad

Jey has teased a match against The Hardy Boyz but expect him to continue his impressive run as a singles wrestler for quite some time. The 39-year-old superstar has the opportunity to win his first WWE world championship at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी