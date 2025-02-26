Jey Uso reveals how he feels about The Hardy Boyz with a two-word message

Jey Uso sent a two-word message to The Hardy Boyz amid their return to WWE. Matt and Jeff Hardy were in action on this week's NXT, as they defeated the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Ad

Post-match, Matt and Jeff Hardy were confronted by Nathan Frazer and Axiom. TNA's on-screen Director of Authority, Santino Marella, confirmed a huge showdown between The Hardy Boyz and Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock 2025. The Hardyz will defend the TNA World Tag Team Titles against the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Jey expressed his love and gratitude towards Matt and Jeff Hardy. He reacted to a clip of the legendary tag team talking about The Usos.

Ad

Trending

"Love Uces," wrote Jey.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is not interested in facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Despite reuniting in late 2024, The Usos are currently on their separate paths and focusing on their singles careers. Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, but The Ring General isn't interested in facing him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail UK, Gunther expressed his disappointment regarding his upcoming title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

Ad

"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania," Gunther said. "I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."

Ad

Jey has teased a match against The Hardy Boyz but expect him to continue his impressive run as a singles wrestler for quite some time. The 39-year-old superstar has the opportunity to win his first WWE world championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback