Jey Uso reveals John Cena's role in his WWE career; Michael Cole opens up on Uso-Cena

The 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble ended with Jey Uso and John Cena as the final two entrants. Uso and Michael Cole recently opened up on what went down between the veteran superstars, and how Cena has affected the tag team legend's career.

Main Event Jey and Big Match John have never locked up in singles action, but they have worked more than 20 multi-man matches since 2014. Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble came down to the fan-favorite veterans, and after a fierce battle that ended with Jey getting the win, there was a heartfelt show of respect between the two. They have publicly praised each other since then.

Michael Cole and Jey Uso recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and Cole recalled seeing Cena in a mood he had never seen him in after The Rumble. Cole noted how Cena feels like the best thing for business is for him to main event WrestleMania 41 and win his 17th World Championship, alongside Jey. Cole added that he still sees Cena as the greatest of all time, and he knows Jey also has some feelings about Cena to share. He asked what it felt like to eliminate Cena.

Uso recalled how he and his brother Jimmy Uso spent a lot of road time with Cena early on in their careers. He also spoke about Cena being close with the Anoa'I Family.

"That man raised me, man, raised me in the business. [Jey discussed the old grueling schedule] So, we spent a lot of time with him, and he just taught us the game, man. And when he comes back, and he sees where me and my brother are, how we've transcended, all he does is say how proud he is of us, and he loves us, man, and my family loves John, too. John has been around my family for decades, man, so it's like full-circle... when he came in the ring and hugged me. [Cena pointed to the people cheering] He said, 'This is all for you, Uce. Congratulations, I love you!' And he left, and let me have the ring," Jey Uso said.

John Cena confirmed for WWE gimmick match

John Cena will work his final WWE Elimination Chamber match next month. The Cenation Leader is set to retire at the end of this year.

Cena revealed during the Royal Rumble post-show that he will enter the Men's Elimination Chamber in hopes of securing a WrestleMania 41 spot and the title. The Elimination Chamber PLE is set for Saturday, March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cena has entered the WWE Elimination Chamber structure on seven occasions in the past. He won in 2006, 2010, and 2011.

