Jey Uso reveals new nickname ahead of WWE RAW

Jey Uso shared a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey will be in action this Saturday night at Money in the Bank 2025.

Uso successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship last month against Logan Paul. He will be putting the title on the line against Gunther on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show, the World Heavyweight Champion took to his Instagram story to respond to CM Punk's story. The Second City Saint shared an image of a giant sign reading "Mayo" and hilariously referenced Batman by claiming it was the Samoan Bat Signal. Uso responded by giving himself a new nickname, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Yeetman OTW," he wrote.

Uso gave himself a new nickname ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Jey Uso will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes to battle Logan Paul and John Cena in a massive tag team match at Money in the Bank this Saturday night.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals he doesn't know what Jey Uso's catchphrase means

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently shared that he did not know what Jey Uso's "yeet" catchphrase meant.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that he had no clue what "yeet" meant but disclosed that his grandkids run around the house saying it all the time.

"You got me. My grandkids they run all around the house, 'Yeet Yeet' I said 'You say another Yeet in this house, Imma tell you, I am gonna send you back to your parents.' I got 12 grandkids yo, they are ruining their minds saying 'Yeet Yeet Yeet.' [On being asked if he Yeets] Every now... I Yeet when I eat." [From 03:22 onwards]

You can check out Rikishi's comments in the video below:

Main Event Jey captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther by getting The Ring General to tap out at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if The Yeet Master can defeat the Austrian star again to retain the title next week on RAW.

