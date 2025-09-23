Jey Uso’s abrupt heel turn leaves wrestling veteran furious with WWE creative: "Can somebody explain that to me?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Jey Uso's abrupt heel turn. The star recently embraced the dark side and attacked LA Knight.
Jey got a major push earlier this year after getting over with the fans. WWE strapped a rocket on his back and pushed him to the top of the roster. He won the Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. He tapped out the Ring General at the Show of Shows and won the title in an emotional moment. However, since then, his momentum has stalled.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned that idea of turning Jey Uso heel. He pointed out that six months ago, the WWE creative team was high on the star, pushing him to the top. He was over with the fans, had a great connect with the kids in the audience and even got everyone to 'Yeet' during his entrances. The veteran writer pointed out that Uso was selling the highest merch and wondered why the company abruptly pulled the trigger on the heel turn.
"What is the point of making people boo Jey Uso? Can somebody explain that to me? He's lifting up kids in the crowd, everybody is yeeting, we're selling 'Yeet' shirts, he's the number one merch guy. And now you've literally got the fans booing him."
Jey Uso faced LA Knight in a singles match this week. Knight was distracted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed when they attempted to interfere in the matchup. This allowed Jey to hit the Megastar with a Spear followed by an Uso Splash to secure the victory.
Jimmy Uso pleaded with his brother to help Knight against a two-on-one attack on Knight. However, Jey ignored this request, forcing Jimmy to protect Knight with a steel chair.
