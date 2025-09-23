Jey Uso's Huge Botch Called Out by WWE Star But He Snaps

Jey Uso has now snapped after his huge botch was called out by a WWE star on RAW. Things have not gone well for him.

Ad

Earlier in the night, Xavier Woods called out the horrible botch from Jey Uso that saw him put in concussion protocol, and busted open. He had been trying to hit Bron Breakker with a steel chair, but it bounced wrong and it hit his own head, busting him open. He was woozy for the rest of the match and bleeding freely. Eventually, he had to be checked by his brother and the doctors after the match came to an end. Woods said that The New Day was always better than the Usos.

Ad

Trending

"The Usos try to claim they are better than The New Day while doing stuff like this. They at least have a future in stand up comedy! Well Jim does, im not sure if Jey can do the standing part after busting his own head open. #ThankGodForTheNewDay"

Jey Uso then went on to reply to the star. He said that The Usos had at least been on the show. He talked about how the Woods had only posted a video mocking him and making fun of his injury. He called them out and threatened to beat him up when they next met.

Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"We was on the show. U over there making dumba** videos. I’m beat yo a** when I see u tho -Jeyski 🩸"

The Usos @WWEUsos We was on the show. U over there making dumba** videos. I’m beat yo a** when I see u tho -Jeyski 🩸

Ad

Jey Uso has not been the same since his feud with LA Knight

Jey Uso has been going after the World Heavyweight title, but LA Knight's friendship with him turning sour has gone wrong.

The star has been openly against Knight for a while now, and the two have been going at each other every time they have been in the same ring. Even when fighting against common enemies, they have failed to work together.

First with Knight, and now with Woods, it seems that Jey is making a lot of enemies now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!