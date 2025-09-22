Former WWE champion mocks Jey Uso over Wrestlepalooza botch

Jey Uso was busted open due to a horrendous botch at Wrestlepalooza 2025. RAW star Xavier Woods, staying true to his heel persona, shared a social media update, mocking The YEET Master.The former World Heavyweight Champion joined forces with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, to face &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Towards the end of the bout, Jey accidentally hit himself in the head while attempting a chair shot on Breakker. The contest quickly came to an end after that as The Aus-zilla pinned his bloodied opponent to secure the win.Earlier today, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods took to Instagram to post a reel mocking Jey Uso. The edited video compared The New Day using chair shots to their advantage with the 40-year-old injuring himself while trying to take out his opponent. Woods further poked fun at The Usos in the caption.&quot;The Usos try to claim they are better than The New Day while doing stuff like this. They at least have a future in stand up comedy! Well Jim does, im not sure if Jey can do the standing part after busting his own head open,&quot; he wrote.You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile The Usos are engaged in a heated rivalry with The Vision, The New Day continue to feud with Penta. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Grayson Waller have been trying very hard to get the luchador's Mexican Destroyer banned. However, the masked man used the very same move to defeat Kofi last week on RAW.Jey Uso shared a health update after the matchAfter the match, Jey Uso took to Instagram Stories to provide a health update. He posted a picture of himself sitting in the locker room with his head covered in blood. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he was fine.Uso was reportedly placed in concussion protocol after the match. However, there hasn't been much update regarding the extent of the injury. Although he has been advertised for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW since before Wrestlepalooza, it remains to be seen if he shows up at the red brand.It remains to be seen what's next for The YEET Master and his twin brother.