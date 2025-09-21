REPORT: Jey Uso placed in concussion protocol after WWE Wrestlepalooza

Jey Uso had a rough outing at WWE Wrestlepalooza last night. A concerning update on his health has come to light.The Usos came up short when they faced Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match, with LA Knight as special guest referee.Towards the end of the match, the YEET Man busted himself open after clobbering Bron Breakker with a steel chair, which bounced off his back into his forehead.The self-proclaimed Big Dog capitalized on the opportunity and sent The Usos crashing through a table with a double spear, followed by a Tsunami by Reed to pick up the victory.Due to the nature of Jey's injury, LA Knight was heard calling an audible to end the match. Moments later, the doctor rushed in to check on the OG Bloodline member as Jimmy looked visibly concerned for his twin brother.Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer learned that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was placed in concussion protocol. However, there's still no word on whether he's actually injured.&quot;Jey busted himself open, he hit Bron with the chair and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday,” he writes. “He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”Are The Usos done after WWE Wrestlepalooza?After what went down last night, the rivalry between The Usos and The Brons seems far from over.However, Jey Uso has expressed his desire to see Jimmy find success as a singles competitor.Speaking on ESPN, the YEET Man said his twin brother deserves to win a singles title before it's all said and done.“It’d make my heart just filled with joy man. Big E was down in FCW when we first got down there, he was down there already, so I lowkey learned the game from both of them, our style. But I think my brother deserves a singles championship, and he’s gonna get it. Whether it be this year or next year, Big Jim is him. He’s really him.” (H/T - Wrestletalk)With WWE Crown Jewel right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will be medically cleared to return to in-ring action in time for the next Premium Live Event in Australia.