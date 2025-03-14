Jey Uso's whereabouts during WWE SmackDown revealed; reason he didn't save home country hero

Jey Uso revealed his whereabouts after missing tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. Gunther made an appearance in this week's edition of the blue brand to compete in a singles match against NXT's Axiom.

Axiom is from Madrid, Spain, and got a great reaction from the crowd. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Nathan Frazier and the duo is the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions. The highflyer gave it everything he had, but eventually, The Ring General took control of the match and won via a Powerbomb. The World Heavyweight Champion then choked out the home country star following the bout. Jey Uso is currently in an intense rivalry with the Austrian star on WWE RAW. Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and will be challenging Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Many expected Uso to come out to save Axiom from Gunther, but he was nowhere to be seen. Main Event Jey took to his Instagram story during SmackDown to reveal that he was on his way to Germany. He shared a photo from an airplane, revealing why he was absent from tonight's SmackDown in Barcelona.

"See you soon Germany. Yeet," he wrote.

Uso shared a message on social media during SmackDown. [Image credit: Screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Gunther successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year in January.

Former WWE writer predicts Jey Uso will win at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently predicted that Jey Uso would become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that The Yeet Master has to defeat Gunther at The Show of Shows. He noted that the way the story has been told so far, it must conclude with Uso becoming champion in Las Vegas.

"I think the way they set it up, he has to [beat Gunther]. I'm not saying that's what I would have done, but the way they set up this story, he has to. I mean, he absolutely has to go over at WrestleMania." [From 0:46 – 0:59]

Check out the video below:

Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion, but has never won a world title during his time in WWE. Only time will tell if he can become World Heavyweight Champion next month at WrestleMania.

