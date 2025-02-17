WWE veteran chooses a winner between Gunther and Jey Uso (Exclusive)

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. After watching the latest storyline development between the rivals, former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks a title change will occur at The Show of Shows.

On February 1, Uso surprisingly won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The popular star considered choosing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania opponent. However, he opted for Gunther after The Ring General attacked him on the February 10 episode of RAW.

The latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo featured a conversation about the World Heavyweight Championship storyline. Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained why Uso must win the title:

"I think the way they set it up, he has to [beat Gunther]. I'm not saying that's what I would have done, but the way they set up this story, he has to. I mean, he absolutely has to go over at WrestleMania." [0:46 – 0:59]

How Vince Russo would book Gunther vs. Jey Uso

In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has repeatedly goaded Jimmy Uso over Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win. As part of the storyline, The Scottish Warrior has seemingly made it his mission to make Jimmy jealous of his twin brother's success.

If Vince Russo booked WWE storylines ahead of WrestleMania, he would put Gunther in a similar role to McIntyre:

"I told you where I'm going, man. If I'm Gunther, I'm getting in Jimmy's head. I mean, that's where I'm going. They can't just keep going back [to repeating segments]. What are you gonna do? The entrance and then the jump? Bro, they gotta add some type of substance to this." [1:08 – 1:24]

The February 3 and February 10 RAW episodes began with Jey Uso performing his "YEET" entrance before an in-ring segment with Gunther. Russo criticized the February 10 opening, which he initially thought was a repeat of the previous week's show.

