Jey Uso's "YEET" will get stale and overexpose him, ex-WWE star says

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:53 GMT
2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Jey Uso has become one of WWE's most popular singles stars over the last year thanks to his "YEET" catchphrase and connection with the audience. While many fans enjoy the former Bloodline member's energetic entrance, Stevie Richards thinks it could work against him in the long run.

WWE stars usually make their way to the ring via the entrance ramp after leaving the backstage area. However, Uso walks through the crowd while repeatedly performing his "YEET" gesture.

On Vince Russo's The Brand, former WWE wrestler Richards said fans will get tired of Uso doing the same thing every week:

"What that does, it doesn't hurt anybody but Jey Uso, by overexposing him and making him stale, and then the excuse of, 'He's not over anymore.' No, it's your job to keep the guy over. We talked about it last week. The one voice, the one writer, you're attached at the hip, and you write some unique stuff for this guy." [1:02 – 1:22]
Uso made his latest "YEET" entrance on the February 10 episode of RAW. The segment ended with the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner choosing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Vince Russo blasts WWE for repeating Jey Uso segment

The February 3 and February 10 episodes of RAW began with a Jey Uso in-ring segment after his lengthy entrance through the arena.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo watched the February 10 episode and initially thought he had accidentally tuned into the previous week's show:

"When something freaking hits, they will beat it to death, and now, Stevie, every freaking show is going to open up with a 15-minute YEETfest, and it's just unbelievable to me. Like I said, as a shoot, I thought I was watching last week's show." [0:35 – 0:59]

Russo also questioned the logic behind The New Day attacking Rey Mysterio with seconds remaining of this week's RAW broadcast.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso's entrance? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
