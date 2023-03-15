Jey Uso is seemingly a fan of a WWE stable other than The Bloodline 

If Jey Uso's reaction to Maximum Male Models' recent picture is anything to go by, the Bloodline member seems to be a fan of the rising WWE stable.

Comprising Maxxine Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor, the Maximum Male Models has become one of WWE's most entertaining acts. Though they seldom wrestle and rarely win when they do, their backstage skits have been hilarious.

In recent weeks, they have been trying to recruit Otis on RAW. On the latest edition of the show, the stable conducted a photo shoot for the former champion in a backstage segment.

The 31-year-old recently shared a picture of himself with Maxxine Dupri, Mansoor, and Mace. Out of the several comments on the photo, one was from Jey Uso, who seems to have become a fan of the stable, going by his reaction.

Check out the screengrab of Jey Uso's comment.

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before Otis leaves Chad Gable's side and joins hands with the Maximum Male Models.

Bill Apter was highly impressed by Jey Uso's betrayal of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, Jey Uso sent wrestling fans buzzing when he betrayed Sami Zayn and made his allegiance to The Bloodline and his family clear.

Bill Apter was impressed by the segment, praising it on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor mentioned that Jey taking down Zayn was an all-time great swerve in wrestling history.

"That was one of the great swerves of all time. When he went down and hugged Sami, I was like, 'this is great because probably now gonna be Solo and Jimmy teaming against Sami and Jey' and what happened totally shocked me. One of the best swerves of all time."

Jey and Jimmy Uso are expected to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Otis would be a good addition to the Maximum Male Models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

