Bill Apter recently opened up about Jey Uso betraying Sami Zayn on this week's edition of WWE RAW, terming it one of the greatest swerves of all time.

When Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and was subsequently punished for the same, Jey Uso was the only one who refused to beat him down. Though Sami Zayn and Jey didn't get along well earlier, they slowly became close while together as part of The Bloodline.

However, things imploded on RAW this week, where Jey Uso left fans stunned by taking down the former Honorary Uce and aligning back with his stablemates. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Max Davis, Bill Apter lavished praise on how things panned out on RAW.

Though Apter didn't echo the same feelings as Teddy Long, who wants Rikishi to be a part of the story, he feels Roman Reigns could have something else planned.

"That was one of the great swerves of all time. When he went down and hugged Sami, I was like, 'this is great because probably now gonna be Solo and Jimmy teaming against Sami and Jey' and what happened totally shocked me. One of the best swerves of all time. Now I agree Rikishi should come in, but I have a feeling, this is nothing I know, I have a feeling Roman Reigns is planning something. I don't know what's it gonna be but I don't think it's gonna be Rikishi. That would be a great idea, but I don't think that's gonna happen yet" said Bill Apter (3:28 - 4:17)

Vince Russo thinks The Bloodline should have attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that The Bloodline should have attacked Cody Rhodes in the closing moments of WWE RAW.

He explained that since Cody came to the rescue of Sami Zayn after The Bloodline began brutalizing him, if the stable had taken him out, they would have won some brownie points from Roman Reigns.

"So we get to the end of the show. Jey Uso lays out Sami Zayn with a kick. They throw Sami Zayn to the ring, they're getting heat on him. Here comes Cody Rhodes who's facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. He comes in, goes to Sami. and the three guys, they back off. He's wrestling Roman at WrestleMania. Could you imagine the points they would get with Roman if they would break an arm, break a leg? Please make sense out of that for me." said Vince Russo.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes will be the key to Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' reunion. Cody Rhodes will be the key to Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' reunion. https://t.co/6ZyCyyOwz1

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns reacts to The Usos and Solo Sikoa backing off instead of attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

