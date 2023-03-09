Wrestling legend must return as part of The Bloodline's storyline, thinks WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently stated that it was about time Rikishi returned to WWE and inserted himself in the ongoing Bloodline saga on RAW and SmackDown.

Things took another wild turn on this week's episode of RAW, where Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn to make his association with The Bloodline even stronger. After weeks of teasing, growing disillusioned, and going his separate ways, Jey made it clear he was loyal to the Roman Reigns-led stable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained how the segment was another testament to Sami Zayn's skills. The WWE Hall of Famer added that the swerve of Jey Uso attacking the former Honorary Uce was "outstanding."

Long also mentioned how this was the best time for the promotion to bring Rikishi in as part of The Bloodline and have him deal with The Usos.

"Well, that just goes to show you how Sami Zayn is over and I watched that and like I said, it's one of the greatest storylines I have seen in a long time. The swerve was just outstanding in the end. Now you're happy, oh, you didn't do just that to us! Now, all I can see like I said before, the only thing I can see is - you have to bring in Rikishi. You have to bring in their father. He didn't raise his boys like that," said Teddy Long. (2:30 -3:07)

Check out the full episode below:

Teddy Long thinks The Bloodline was bringing the Attitude Era back to WWE

In a recent chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy Long mentioned how things have changed in WWE since the Attitude Era.

However, Long feels that The Bloodline saga was slowly reviving those days in the promotion, saying the storyline is one of the greatest he had ever witnessed.

"I think it's changing because times have changed. The wrestling world has changed now. It's not the same as the Attitude Era. Wish we could go back to the Attitude Era; that was great. But it's coming close because I have been watching the shows recently, and this Bloodline and stuff is one of the greatest storylines I have ever watched. Like I said, it's no comparison; it's all totally different."

The stable would be heavily featured at WrestleMania 39, where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Apart from that, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the event.

