WWE Hall of Famer says The Bloodline storyline is one of the "greatest" he has ever seen (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently lavished praise on The Bloodline's storyline in WWE, saying it was one of the "greatest" in the history of the business.

The Bloodline saga has captivated fans over the past several months, with countless twists and turns keeping things moving. The latest shocking development came on this week's RAW, where Jey Uso proved where his loyalties lay after taking down Sami Zayn to clarify his allegiance to The Bloodline.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Teddy Long explained the Roman Reigns-led stable was reviving the Attitude Era in WWE. He stated that the faction's storyline was one of the finest he had ever seen.

"I think it's changing because times have changed. The wrestling world has changed now. It's not the same as the Attitude Era. Wish we could go back to the Attitude Era; that was great. But it's coming close because I have been watching the shows recently, and this Bloodline and stuff is one of the greatest storylines I have ever watched. Like I said, it's no comparison; it's all totally different," said Teddy Long. [From 07:45 to 08:11]

Vince Russo on Jey Russo siding with The Bloodline in WWE for good

In this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he wasn't surprised by Jey Uso's betrayal of Sami Zayn.

The former WWE writer said that he has worked with several Samoans in the past and thinks they could take bullets for each other if needed. He added the angle wasn't realistic, as it was expected that Jey would never betray his family.

"I've worked with so many of them [Samoans], and that's why I feel strongly about it, especially with the Samoan heritage. There is no way. Those guys would literally take a bullet for each other. That's why I'm watching this whole thing, and I'm like, I don't understand it, because the loyalty will always be there with the tribe. It has always been that way. That's why they were trying to make things happen that just wasn't very realistic to me," said Russo.

It's safe to say that after the events on WWE RAW, fans can expect Zayn to finally convince Kevin Owens to join him to take down The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

