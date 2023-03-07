"Imagine the points they would get with Roman" - Former WWE personality questions the ending of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was seemingly unhappy with how RAW ended this week, as Cody Rhodes came out to save Sami Zayn from The Bloodline.

After Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event, Jey Uso seemingly sided with the former "Honorary Uce." However, this was just a ruse since Jey planted Zayn with a kick and then took him to the ring to be mauled by The Bloodline. Rhodes then came in to make the save and forced Jimmy, Jey, and Sikoa to back off.

On the Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the trio of Jimmy, Jey, and Sikoa should have charged at Cody Rhodes. He pointed out that since The American Nightmare was facing Roman Reigns, The Bloodline would have gotten some brownie points from the Tribal Chief if they had managed to soften Rhodes before the blockbuster matchup.

"So we get to the end of the show. Jey Uso lays out Sami Zayn with a kick. They throw Sami Zayn to the ring, they're getting heat on him. Here comes Cody Rhodes who's facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. He comes in, goes to Sami. and the three guys, they back off. He's wrestling Roman at WrestleMania. Could you imagine the points they would get with Roman if they would break an arm, break a leg? Please make sense out of that for me." [33:20 - 34:06]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did not join forces on WWE RAW

Despite The Bloodline being their common enemy, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn cannot see eye-to-eye on the issue.

During a backstage segment on WWE RAW, Zayn walked up to The Prizefighter and tried to make him understand that they could not take down the faction single-handedly. However, Owens said that he had been fighting The Bloodline alone for months now and did not need any assistance.

With WWE inching closer to WrestleMania 39, it will be interesting to see if Sami and his former friend mend the fences.

