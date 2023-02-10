Jey Uso seemingly provides an update on his status ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso has seemingly provided an update on his status for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline has been absent from the faction since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. At the show, Jey walked out on his family and refused to participate in the beatdown of Sami Zayn.

Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso posted a story hinting that he was at the airport. Hence, the current tag team champion could be on his way to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut for tonight's SmackDown.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns ordered both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to get a hold of their brother. He also questioned whether Jey was going to appear for his tag title match on this week's show.

The Usos are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Jim Cornette hasn't been impressed with Jimmy and Jey Uso's booking as members of The Bloodline

Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Usos' role as members of The Bloodline. He suggested that both Jimmy and Jey have been portrayed as stooges in the top faction of WWE.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette suggested that The Usos could be more prominent as members of The Bloodline. He said:

"But no, The Usos have had big matches and they've been on top and they've been in this Bloodline thing. I mean, they're not, you know, preliminary talent, it's just they're still in the picture they're in. In the top group, they are the stooges. So they're still in the top group and they've been the tag team champions but it could be so much more prominent if they weren't portrayed... and Roman can still tell them what to do, I'm not saying that."

Regardless, The Usos are still the tag team champions and will aim to continue their title reign heading into WrestleMania 39.

