Jey Uso seemingly takes subtle shot at The Bloodline ahead of WWE RAW

Jey Uso shared a video that might be sending a message to The Bloodline ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Main Event Jey teamed up with Kofi Kingston last week to defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The match came to an abrupt end after Vinci suffered a legitimate injury.

On tonight's edition of the red brand, Kingston will take on Kaiser and Jey is expected to provide some backup just in case Vinci or even Gunther try to interfere. It seems like WWE is building Jey as the next challenge for The Ring General.

Ahead of tonight's RAW in Portland, Jey Uso shared a motivational video on his Instagram stories. It featured Katt Williams during his viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast that seemingly exposed Hollywood secrets.

Here's what Williams said in the video:

"Yeah, on paper they're a better team. They have all the assets and resources and we don't. But let us get on the line boy boy and see if that factors in. I guarantee you, it won't."

Jey Uso shared this on his Instagram stories.

Katt Williams' words can be interpreted in several ways, but it can be alluded to Jey's feud with The Bloodline. Even though Roman Reigns had stacked the deck against him, he was still able to survive and thrive. It could also just mean that Jey loved what Katt was doing and exposing the Hollywood elite.

Jey Uso wants his twin brother at WrestleMania 40

Some fans are expecting The Usos to face each other at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Jey Uso also wants to do it and have a match with his twin brother Jimmy at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He told Billboard his intentions back in November 2023:

"That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family," Jey said. "And I'd beat his a**."

However, WWE will have to go through some hurdles to make it happen. Jey Uso is currently signed to RAW, while Jimmy Uso is on SmackDown. Jey has elevated his status as a top babyface, while Jimmy returned to his allegiance with The Bloodline.

Who do you think will win a match between The Usos at WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.