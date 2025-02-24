Jey Uso seen working out with top WWE champion before Monday Night RAW

Jey Uso has been spotted working out with Bron Breakker before this week's Monday Night RAW. Breakker is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Jey and Breakker have a lot of history with one another. Jey defeated Breakker to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, marking his first singles title victory in the company. He then lost the title back to the 27-year-old superstar, who became a two-time champion.

On Instagram, Jey shared a video of himself working out with Breakker ahead of this week's RAW.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Breakker is feuding with AJ Styles on RAW. After Styles' match against Dominik Mysterio last week, the reigning Intercontinental Champion tried ambushing The Phenomenal One with a Spear but hit Mysterio.

The 27-year-old has successfully defended the title on a few occasions since dethroning Jey. His most recent title defense was against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII.

Bron Breakker opened up about working with Jey Uso

Bron Breakker broke character to praise Jey Uso, describing his experience of working with the OG Bloodline member.

Ad

Speaking on Ringside Fest 2024, Breakker also opened up about his character development. He said:

"I mean, it's great. I'm really enjoying it, man. We've wrestled all over the place. I did a tour in the UK. It's been really fun, man. I've enjoyed it. It comes with great responsibility though, and I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me to go on a nice run and have some character development here and work with some great names and superstars. Obviously, working with Jey [Uso] was great."

Ad

Jey is currently feuding with Gunther on Monday Night RAW. He will challenge The Ring General for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He chose to challenge Gunther after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback