Jey Uso sends 1-word message after unusually hilarious footage of Jimmy Uso teaming up with Kofi Kingston surfaces online

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a message, reacting to hilarious throwback footage of Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston. In the video, Jimmy and Kofi interact with people in a supermarket.

Ad

In 2015, the Stamford-based promotion started a TV series called Swerved in collaboration with one of the biggest producers in Hollywood, Jeff Tremaine. Several big-name WWE stars, including The Miz, Natalya, The Usos, and Kofi Kingston, were featured in this TV series, where stars pranked each other and also put on hilarious skits.

A fan recently uploaded a clip of one of the episodes of Swerved, in which Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston are seen asking people in a supermarket to twerk for a 60% discount. This unusually hilarious post caught Jey Uso's attention, and he reacted to it with a one-word message.

Ad

Trending

"AYOOO [skull emojis]," Jey wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer believes Jey Uso made the right choice by challenging Gunther for WrestleMania 41

For those unaware, Jey Uso won this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and got an opportunity to challenge either Cody Rhodes or Gunther for the gold at WrestleMania 41. On this week's RAW, The Yeet Master finally challenged The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark (BOAD), WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker said that he believed Jey made the right choice by challenging Gunther.

The Phenom also explained that if The Yeet Master had chosen Cody Rhodes, then fans would have been divided between the two going into their clash.

"Absolutely, [it was the right decision that Jey Uso chose Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41]. Well, Jey is strapped to a rocket right now. I think he resonates with people in a way that not many do or ever have. So, if he chooses Cody [Rhodes], then you split, you're going to have your Cody crybabies. A little throwback, and then you have Jey's group [of fans]. So, why would you want to split that when you can have it all?" The Undertaker said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Jey's clash against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback