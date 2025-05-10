Jey Uso sends best wishes to injured WWE star

Jey Uso has been ruling WWE RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion since WrestleMania 41. Recently, Main Event Jey took a moment to send best wishes to Kevin Owens, who's been on a hiatus after announcing a serious injury.

Earlier this year, Kevin Owens was set to compete at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton. Unfortunately, The Prizefighter suffered a neck injury and immediately went on a hiatus from the promotion, which led to him skipping the event in Las Vegas.

In a video on WWE's YouTube channel, Jey Uso gave a shout-out to Kevin Owens, who's currently dealing with his injury. The World Heavyweight Champion sent best wishes to the former Universal Champion while he was rewatching their six-man tag team match in Puerto Rico alongside Sami Zayn.

"Shout out to KO [Kevin Owens]. Get well soon, Uce. Yeet!" Uso said. (From 01:45 to 01:47)

Jey Uso's next WWE challenger reportedly revealed

Last month, Jey Uso became the World Heavyweight Champion and ushered in a new Yeet Era on Monday Night RAW. However, it didn't sit well with Logan Paul, who defeated AJ Styles at the same event where Uso captured championship gold from Gunther.

Later, The Maverick called out the World Heavyweight Champion and got hit with a superkick in the end. In the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso was blindsided by Logan Paul when he was interacting with the fans. After the attack, Paul escaped, but it's clear that things are getting started between the two.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Jey Uso will defend the title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025. The show's card is yet to be finalized, but the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, has been advertised for the show in advance.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso had his first title defense against Seth Rollins. However, the match ended in disqualification as CM Punk attacked Rollins with a chair. It'll be interesting to see if Uso can walk out with a successful title defense in the coming weeks.

