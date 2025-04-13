Jey Uso sends a bold five-word message to Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41; gives her major advice for Jade Cargill match

Jey Uso sent a five-word message to Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41. The two superstars are set for huge matches at this year's Show of Shows.
Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Naomi will face Jade Cargill in a highly anticipated singles match. The two superstars have been feuding for months after it was revealed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was responsible for sidelining her now-former ally. Naomi and Cargill had teamed up with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.
On Instagram, Jey commented on Naomi's post, sending her a bold five-word message ahead of her clash with Cargill.
"U NEED TOO CUT IIITTTTT," wrote Jey.
Check out Jey's Instagram comment:
Gunther believes Jey Uso is not on his level
Gunther took shots at Jey Uso, claiming the latter was not on his level. The two superstars will cross paths at WrestleMania 41, as The Ring General prepares to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey.
Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Gunther was asked how he felt heading into WrestleMania 41. He responded by saying:
"I have an opponent that's overreaching by a mile, that is not on my level, and that's what I'm carrying around with me right now. And, going into that if you ask me, am I excited? I don't know. I don't think there's much excitement to that."
Jey earned his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He last eliminated John Cena and got himself another shot at Gunther's title. The Yeet Man was unsuccessful in his last attempt to win the title when he challenged The Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The 39-year-old superstar has been unsuccessful in winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship multiple times, but it remains to be seen if he can get the job done at WrestleMania.