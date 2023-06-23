Jey Uso sends a bold one-word message ahead of Money in the Bank

Jey Uso has taken to his official Instagram handle to send a one-word message ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event.

At the upcoming premium live event, The Usos will face the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team Match. Last Friday on SmackDown, The Usos officially left The Bloodline after Jey superkicked Reigns.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey shared a photo alongside his brother Jimmy. He sent a one-word message to describe the brothers' bond.

"FOREVER [blood drop emoji]," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

The Usos' fallout with Reigns began a few weeks ago. At Night of Champions, Jimmy betrayed his cousin, which led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beating Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Vince Russo wants Drew McIntyre to help Roman Reigns in his feud with Jimmy and Jey Uso

Vince Russo has suggested that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre should return to the company to team up with Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo claimed that McIntyre could call out Jimmy and Jey Uso for being 'ungrateful'. He said:

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about if Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful.'"

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 THIS IS A MOVIE! Jey Uso delivered a plot twist within a plot twistTHIS IS A MOVIE! #SmackDown Jey Uso delivered a plot twist within a plot twist 🔥🔥🔥 THIS IS A MOVIE! #SmackDown https://t.co/WX89odFKUf

Reigns and McIntyre previously collided at the Clash at the Castle premium live event during WWE's last visit to the UK. The Tribal Chief went on to retain his title after interference from main roster debutant Solo Sikoa.

Which team are you rooting for in The Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes