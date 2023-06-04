Jey Uso sends cryptic message after The Bloodline betrays Jimmy, seemingly breaks silence?

Jey Uso took to social media to send a cryptic message as he posted a photo of himself alongside his brother and now-former Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso.

The same photo was captured moments after Jimmy was hit with a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa on this week's SmackDown. The closing stages of the show saw a major swerve as The Enforcer teased joining forces with his brothers over Roman Reigns, but that wasn't the case.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey posted the following photo without any context. This could potentially be an indication that this time around, Jey will choose his brother Jimmy over Reigns and not "fall in line."

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr What does Jey Uso got in mind? What does Jey Uso got in mind? 👀 https://t.co/iGVZgoOR7P

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about The Bloodline's match at Night of Champions

At WWE Night of Champions, The Bloodline was in action against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately for Roman Reigns, he could not win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, courtesy of The Usos.

The closing stages of the tag team match saw The Usos interfere and accidentally superkick Solo Sikoa. This led to a furious Reigns shoving Jey Uso, only for Jimmy to hit him with a superkick.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that he didn't care much about the match quality at Night of Champions but was keen on the storyline progression within The Bloodline.

"The last one, the tag match with Roman Reigns and Solo vs. Sami and Kevin, the match wasn't that great. I don't give a cr*p about that match. I want to know the story that they're telling and at the end, they advanced that story. As long as the story gets advanced, and this is probably one of the greatest long-term angles that I've seen in my lifetime," said the veteran.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso Who Jey Uso side with?Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso Who Jey Uso side with? Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso 👀 https://t.co/02I8dV464C

With Jimmy Uso now out of the faction, it remains to be seen where Jey's loyalty lies.

Should Jey pick Reigns or his brother, Jimmy? Sound off in the comments section below.

